Recreational vehicle (RV) sharing service RVeloCITY Inc., which does business under the name RVnGo, on Monday said it plans to offer 3.33 million shares at an estimated range of $4 to $5 a share in its upcoming initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the symbol RVGO. At the midpoint of the range, the Phoenix-based company will raise about $15 million with underwriters Bousted Securities and Sutter Securities. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

