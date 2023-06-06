Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. RHP is down 1.6% in premarket trades Tuesday after it agreed to pay $800 million for a resort in Texas from a Blackstone Inc. BX fund, and said it would issue 3.5 million shares of stock. Ryman and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust agreed that Ryman would purchase the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Texas, according to a statement issued late Monday. Ryman’s stock offering will raise about $332 million based on a price of $95 a share on Tuesday morning. Blackstone stock is down 0.8% in premarket trades on Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

