Ryman Hospitality Properties said Friday it’s increasing its fourth-quarter dividend to 25 cents a share, from 10 cents a share in the third quarter. Shareholders of record as of Dec. 30 will be paid the dividend on Jan. 17. Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties are down 3.4% in 2022 compared to a 29.2% drop by the Nasdaq .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

