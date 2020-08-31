S&P 500, Dow end Monday lower but notch best August in over 30 years; Nasdaq scores 41st record close in 2020

U.S. stocks on Monday finished August with their best gains in decades but appeared to adopt a defensive posture, with investors picking up large-capitalization technology names, a trend that helped to shape trading in the month. Investors, however, have maintained a relatively optimistic tone, on the back of an approach to monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, which has signaled that it is likely to keep rates lower for longer. Momentum in the tech sector was aided by fervor over Apple shares after the iPhone maker’s 4-for-1 stock split took effect, while Tesla shares after the electric-car maker’s 5-for-1 split. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 227 points, or 0.8%, at 28,428, and marking a monthly gain of 7.6%, while the S&P 500 index ended the day off 0.2% at 3,500, but notched a 7% gain for August. The gains for the Dow were the best August since 1984 and the best since 1986 for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7% on Monday, and logged a 9.6% August gain, representing the best August since 2000. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story