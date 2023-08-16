Sacks Parente Golf Inc.’s stock SPGC slid 30% in premarket trade Wednesday, after closing up 624% Tuesday in its trading debut on Nasdaq. The golf equipment maker went public at $4 a share after upsizing its deal at pricing and closed at $29.87. The loss-making company is the first golf IPO since 2016 when Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF parent of the Titleist brand, came to market. It’s the latest consumer company to enjoy strong gains in its trading debut, after Cava Group Inc. CAVA, the Mediterranean-style fast-casual restaurant chain that opened up 90.9% on its first day of trade in June, and Oddity Tech Ltd., parent of the Il Makiage online beauty and wellness range, that soared 38% out of the gate in its debut in July. There have been 66 IPOs priced so far this year, which is up 29% from last year, but way below the headier days in the preceding years, according to Renaissance Capital, a provider of IPO exchange-traded funds and institutional research. The Renaissance IPO ETF IPO has gained 29.85 in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

