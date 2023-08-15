Sacks Parente Golf Inc.’s stock SPGC gave back some of its stunning first-day-of-trading gains in the extended session Tuesday, down about 20%. The golf equipment maker’s stock, on its Nasdaq debut, closed more than 600% higher. The company upsized its initial public offering at pricing, which at $4 a share was on the low end of a proposed range of $4 to $5. The company sold 3.2 million shares to raise $12.8 million via sole underwriter the Benchmark Company, with proceeds earmarked for expansion into Asia, marketing and professional-tour-related expenses and working capital, among other needs. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

