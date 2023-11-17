Shares of Safe & Green Development Corp. SGD blasted 158% higher in active morning trading Friday, and have skyrocketed 16-fold in two days. The stock has been halted for volatility once since the open, with volume swelling to 12.6 million shares to put it in the top 10 of most actively stocks on major U.S. exchanges. On Thursday, the stock had soared 531.3% on volume of 15.1 million shares, and was halted 30 times for volatility, after the Florida-based real estate development services company filed to withdraw its previously announced plans for a relatively large stock offering. The company, which went public on Sept. 19 had 10 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 13, had filed in mid-October for the sale of up to 5.5 million shares of common stock and 5.5 million warrants to buy an additional 5.5 million shares of common stock. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

