Safety Shot Inc.’s stock SHOT was down 5% in in premarket trading on Friday after the company said it started a clinical trial to measure the effects of its Safety Shot drink on blood and breath alcohol. The product is designed as a nutraceutical functional beverage that accelerates the body’s breakdown of alcohol while aiding in recovery and rehydration, the company said. The study includes a double-blinded placebo-controlled test in 36 participants to measure the amount of alcohol in the blood and breath, together with indices of alcohol effects. The company said it plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

