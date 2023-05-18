Government services and IT support company Science Applications International Corp. SAIC said late Thursday that Toni Townes-Whitley, who it called a 35-year global technology veteran, has been appointed as its new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 2. Townes-Whitley will also join SAIC’s board upon assuming the role. Townes-Whitley will succeed Nazzic S. Keene, who has decided to retire as CEO and from the SAIC board, also effective Oct. 2, the company said. Townes-Whitley will join SAIC on June 12 as CEO-elect to ensure a smooth transition, the company said. Shares of SAIC were flat in the extended session Thursday after edging higher in the regular trading day. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

