Saks parent Hudson’s Bay Co. shares surge 20% on reports of higher bid to go private

Hudson’s Bay Co. shares surged 20% in Tuesday trading after reports the company’s chairman, Richard Baker, and his partners have approached minority shareholders with a higher bid of C$11 per share to take the retail company private. Hudson’s Bay, which is the parent to Saks Fifth Avenue, agreed to be taken private by this consortium for C$10.30 back in October. Since then the company has gotten an C$11-per-share offer from from Capital Group, which owns more than 30 million shares of the company. The Baker Group offer did not get enough shareholder votes on Dec. 13, according to Reuters. Hudson’s Bay stock has gained 34.4% in 2019 while the S&P 500 index is up 28.5% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

