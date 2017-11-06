Salesforce sees 20% revenue growth in fiscal 2019

Salesforce Inc. said late Monday it expects 20% revenue growth in fiscal 2019 as the cloud-software company launched its Dreamforce convention in San Francisco. The company forecast fiscal 2019 revenue of $12.45 billion to $12.5 billion, compared with its expected fiscal 2018 revenue of $10.4 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect revenue of $12.46 billion in fiscal 2019 and $10.39 billion in fiscal 2018, which ends in January. Earlier in the day, Salesforce announced a cloud partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Shares of Salesforce rose 2.6% to $105.08 after hours.

