Salesforce shares rise on announcement of Google cloud partnership

Shares of Salesforce Inc. rose in the extended session Monday after the cloud-software company announced a strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s Google for international infrastructure expansion. Salesforce shares rose 2.5% to $105 after hours, following a 0.3% close lower during the regular session. Under the agreement, Salesforce named Google Cloud as its preferred public cloud provider and will offer G Suite licenses at no additional cost for up to one year. In a press conference, Salesforce EVP Ryan Aytay said that Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Web Services will also remain a “preferred” cloud provider.

