Salesforce stock falls after earnings beat, weak forecast

Salesforce.com Inc. shares fell more than 3% in the extended session Monday after the software company beat earnings and revenue expectations but issued a weaker-than-expected full-year forecast. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $362 million, or 46 cents a share, compared with $206 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for items such as stock-based compensation and tax effects, among other items, earnings were 70 cents a share. Revenue rose to $3.6 billion from $2.87 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated adjusted earnings of 55 cents a share on revenue of $3.56 billion. For the fiscal first quarter, analysts model adjusted earnings of 63 cents a share on sales of $3.69 billion. Salesforce said it expects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of 60 cents to 61 cents a share and sales of $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion. For the full year, analysts expect adjusted earnings of $2.75 a share and sales of $15.97 billion. Salesforce said it is anticipating adjusted earnings of $2.74 to $2.76 a share and sales of $15.95 billion to $16.05 billion. Salesforce stock has gained 30% in the past year, with the S&P 500 index rising 4.2%.

