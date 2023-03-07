Share of Salesforce Inc. CRM rose 0.8%, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA premarket gainers, after the customer relationship management (CRM) software company said it launched Einstein GPT, with generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology for CRM. Salesforce said Einstein GPT will be used to deliver AI-created content for every sales, service, marketing, commerce and information-technology interaction with customers. The company said Einstein GPT will be integrated with OpenAI’s AI models at the start. “Einstein GPT creates personalized content across every Salesforce cloud with generative AI, making every employee more productive and every customer experience better,” Salesforce said in a statement. And Chief Executive Marc Benioff said: “Einstein GPT, in combination with our Data Cloud and integrated in all of our clouds as well as Tableau, MuleSoft, and Slack, is another way we are opening the door to the AI future for all our customers, and we’ll be integrating with OpenAI at launch.” Salesforce shares have soared 40.9% over the past three months, while the Dow has slipped 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

