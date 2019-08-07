Salesforce to pay $1.4 billion for ClickSoftware

Salesforce.com Inc. announced Wednesday afternoon that it has agreed to acquire ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion in cash and stock. ClickSoftware sells software that allows businesses to manage sending employees out into the field, a business that Salesforce jumped into in 2016. “Our acquisition of ClickSoftware will not only accelerate the growth of Service Cloud, but drive further innovation with Field Service Lightning to better meet the needs of our customers,” Salesforce executive Bill Patterson said in the announcement. Salesforce has been on a buying spree this year, with a $15 billion-plus deal for Tableau and the acquisition of one of its own units that was separate from the company. The moves appear to be an attempt to keep up with Microsoft Corp. , which has targeted Salesforce with some of its offerings and has its own field-service offering. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

