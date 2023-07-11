Shares of Salesforce Inc. CRM jumped 3.5% toward a six-week high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the customer-relationship management software company said it will raise prices by 9%. The stock was the biggest gainer among Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA components ahead of the open. The stock’s implied price gain would add about 49.5 points to the Dow’s price, while Dow futures YM00 gained 122 points. Salesforce said Tuesday that the price increases, which are its first in seven years, are across Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Industries and Tableau, and will go into effect in August. The new list prices will rise to $80 from $75 for Professional Edition, to $165 from $150 for Enterprise Edition and to $330 from $300 for Unlimited Edition. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

