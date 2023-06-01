Shares of Salesforce Inc. CRM slumped 6.3% in premarket trading in the wake of the customer-relationship-management software company’s fiscal first-quarter report, which was enough to push futures YM00 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA into the red. The implied price decline for the stock would shave about 92 points off the Dow’s price. Meanwhile, Dow futures fell 22 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open, while futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.1% and futures NQ00 for the Nasdaq 100 NDX edged up less than 0.1%. Salesforce’s stock, which had closed Wednesday at a 16-month high, was by far the biggest of the Dow’s premarket decliners Thursday; only 6 of 30 Dow stocks were losing ground premarket.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

