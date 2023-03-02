Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA are trading higher, while the rest of the stock market is falling, because of the big rally in Salesforce Inc.’s stock. The customer relationship management software company’s stock CRM soared 15.7% toward an 11-month high in premarket trading, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and Chief Executive Marc Benioff was upbeat about the company’s prospects. The stock’s implied premarket price gain would add about 173 points to the Dow. Meanwhile, Dow futures YM00 climbed 97 points, or 0.3%, while futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.3% and futures NQ00 for the Nasdaq 100 Index NDX shed 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

