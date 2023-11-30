Shares of Salesforce Inc. CRM soared 9% toward a near two-year high in premarket trading Thursday, following customer relationship management software company beat third-quarter profit expectations and raised the full-year outlook. The implied price gain of nearly $21 ahead of the open, which was on track to be the biggest since the record $56.27 rally on Aug. 26, 2020, would add about 137 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s DJIA price. Meanwhile, Dow futures YM00 rose 244 points, or 0.7%, while futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX edged up 0.4%. The stock, which was headed for an open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since Jan. 4, 2022, has soared 73.7% year to date through Wednesday to pace all the Dow’s gainers this year. The Dow has tacked on 6.9% this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

