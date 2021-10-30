As Congress negotiates over President Joe Biden’s signature domestic legislation, there’s a new push to repeal a cap on a state and local tax deduction put in place in 2017, by the same blue states that opposed it.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : SALT deduction, despite criticism from the right and left, may live another day as Congress debates $1.75 trillion social-spending bill - October 30, 2021
- Retirement Weekly: I withdrew money from my IRA during Covid. How can I pay it back? - October 30, 2021
- Commodities Corner: This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price - October 30, 2021