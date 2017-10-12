Samsung CEO to step down, citing ‘unprecedented crisis’

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Chief Executive and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun said Friday he would step down when his term ends in March 2018. “As we are confronted with unprecedented crisis inside out, I believe the time has come for the company to start anew with new sprit and young leadership to better respond to challenges,” Kwon said in a statement. Kwon, 64, has led the electronics giant since 2012, and has been the conglomerate’s de facto leader since Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was convicted of bribery. Earlier Friday, Samsung forecast record quarterly profits.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story