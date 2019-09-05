Samsung finally ready to launch its beleaguered Galaxy Fold

The world’s biggest smartphone maker announced early Thursday that the Galaxy Fold will go on sale in South Korea on Friday, and in select countries such as the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany “in the coming weeks.”
