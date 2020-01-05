Samsung to unveil new smartphones in February

Samsung Electronics’ new smartphones will be unveiled Feb. 11 in San Francisco, the South Korean tech giant announced Sunday. The date was accidentally leaked during a promotional video Saturday. The Galaxy S11 smartphone is expected to be unveiled, as well as a potential next-generation flip phone to rival Motorola’s new Razr. In a statement, Samsung said only that it will reveal “new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences.” Separately, Samsung is set to debut an ultrathin 8K QLED TV with virtually no bezel (the border around the TV) at an event Sunday ahead of the official opening of CES 2020 in Las Vegas.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

