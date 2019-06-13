Sanders to depart as White House press secretary at end of June, Trump says

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month, President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday. Trump said Sanders would return to Arkansas, where he hoped she would decide to run for governor. White House daily press briefings have become almost nonexistent in recent months, with Trump instead more commonly engaging with reporters before leaving for trips outside Washington. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

