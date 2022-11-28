Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. were up 4.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said U.S. regulators accepted its application for accelerated approval of SRP-9001, its experimental treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision whether to approve SRP-9001 by May 29. Sarepta’s stock has gained 27.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has declined 15.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

