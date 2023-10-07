Saudi Arabia has told the White House it would be willing to boost oil production early next year if crude prices are high, a move aimed at winning goodwill in Congress for a deal in which the kingdom would recognize Israel and in return get a defense pact with Washington, Saudi and U.S. officials said, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Taylor Swift’s NFL interest has created $122 million of brand value, expert says - October 7, 2023
- Deal of the Day: Deal of the Day: Get 30% off the sheets that Oprah once called ‘the softest ever’ - October 7, 2023
- : Saudi Arabia willing to raise oil output to help secure Israel deal: WSJ - October 7, 2023