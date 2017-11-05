Saudi prince, other top officials reportedly killed in helicopter crash

A Saudi prince and seven other high-ranking officials were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday near the border of Saudi Arabia and Yemen, according to news reports. Reportedly among the dead was Prince Mansour bin Muqrin, the son of the former crown prince. The crash comes amid a tumultuous weekend in Saudi Arabia: A number of royals and top officials, including billionaire Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, were arrested in an anti-corruption crackdown Saturday; a ballistic missile apparently fired from Yemen was intercepted near the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Saturday; and on Friday, Lebanon’s prime minister, Saad Hariri, announced his resignation during a visit to Riyadh.

