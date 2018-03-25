Saudis say ballistic missile shot down over Riyadh, 1 killed: report

Saudi Arabia said one person was killed and two injured by a ballistic missile that was shot down over the nation’s capital, Riyadh, on Sunday, the Associated Press reported. The missile was reportedly fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, on the third anniversary of the start of the Saudi-led war against the Houthis. Saudi media said the missile was aimed at the city’s international airport and was shot down by Patriot missiles, the AP said. Over 10,000 people have died in the war, according to the United Nations, about half of them civilians

