Saudis say ballistic missiles shot down over Riyadh, 1 killed: report

Saudi Arabia said one person was killed and two injured by a ballistic missile that was shot down over the nation’s capital, Riyadh, on Sunday, the Associated Press reported. The missile was one of seven reportedly fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, more than 600 miles away, on the third anniversary of the start of the Saudi-led war against the Houthis. Three missiles targeted Riyadh, the AP said, and the Saudi military said all seven were shot down by Patriot missiles. Over 10,000 people have died in the war, according to the United Nations, about half of them civilians.

