The Walt Disney Co. and Scarlett Johansson have settled the actress’s lawsuit claiming breach of contract for the media giant’s decision to release “Black Widow” to streaming subscribers the same day it was released to theaters.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Pelosi promises House vote on Thursday for infrastructure bill, but so far it hasn’t happened - September 30, 2021
- : Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle pay lawsuit over ‘Black Widow’ - September 30, 2021
- Financial Crime: FTC shuts prison magazine subscription company for taking $2.2 million from inmates for subscriptions - September 30, 2021