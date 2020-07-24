Schlumberger revenue tumbles 35% to fall short of estimates as COVID-19, oil price rout weigh

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 25 mins ago

Schlumberger Ltd. said Friday it had a net loss of $3.434 billion, or $2.47 a share, in the second quarter, after income of $492 million, or 35 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding charges and credits, the oil company had adjusted per-share earnings of 5 cents, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a loss of 1 cent. Revenue tumbled 35% to $5.356 billion from $8.269 billion, below the $5.373 billion FactSet consensus. “This has probably been the most challenging quarter in past decades,” Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement. Revenue fell 28% from the first quarter, “caused by the unprecedented fall in North America activity, and international activity drop due to downward revisions to customer budgets accentuated by COVID-19 disruptions. This speaks volumes about an industry confronted with historic oil demand and supply imbalances caused by demand destruction from the global COVID-19 containment effort.” North America revenue slid 48% from the first quarter as customers cut back spending. International revenue was down 60% from the first quarter, with Latin America and Africa seeing the worst declines due to COVID-19 restrictions and the drop in deepwater activity, he said. The company is reorganizing and combining its 17 product lines into four divisions, restructuring geographically around five key basins of activity and streamlining management, he said. Schlumberger expects to remove $1.5 billion of costs permanently. “Looking at the macro view in the near-term, oil demand is slowly starting to normalize and is expected to improve as government measures support consumption,” said the CEO. “However, subsequent waves of potential COVID-19 resurgence pose a negative risk to this outlook.” Shares fell 2.5% premarket and are down 52% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 0.2%.
