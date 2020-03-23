Schumer had ‘productive’ meeting with Mnuchin, spokesman says

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a “productive” meeting late Sunday after the coronavirus economic-aid bill stalled in the Senate, a Schumer spokesman said. “Leader Schumer and Secretary Mnuchin are working late into the night, and they just had another productive meeting,” said Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman. Talks were continuing Sunday night as U.S. stock futures fell by the most allowable for the session Sunday evening. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

