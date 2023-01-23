Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on Republicans to unveil the spending cuts they’re demanding in exchange for raising the U.S. debt limit.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Live Nation CFO to get grilled at Senate hearing, but analysts don’t expect shake-up for ticketing industry - January 23, 2023
- : HighPeak Energy stock rises 10% as company explores possible sale - January 23, 2023
- : Elon Musk tells court Saudi Arabia wanted to take Tesla private, $420 ‘not a joke’ - January 23, 2023