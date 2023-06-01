Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday evening said the Senate would vote on a crucial debt-ceiling bill after handling proposed amendments. “I am pleased, so pleased, to announce that both sides have just locked in an agreement that enables the Senate to pass legislation tonight avoiding default,” the New York Democrat said in a floor speech. President Joe Biden is expected to move quickly to sign the bill into law, as it passed the House on Wednesday night.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

