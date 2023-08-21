Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW late Monday said it plans to reduce costs to the tune of $500 million a year through a “lower” employee headcount and professional services, without providing more details. The company also plans to close or downsize some yet unnamed corporate offices, according to a filing with securities regulators. “The company is currently assessing its real estate footprint,” Schwab said. It expects at least $500 million in annual run-rate cost savings through both actions, it said. It will incur about $400 million to $500 million in costs, mostly related to employee compensation and benefits and facility exit expenses, mostly in the second half of 2023 and, in the case of real-estate costs, incurred this year and in 2024. Schwab shares ended the regular trading day down 0.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

