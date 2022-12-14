Charles Schwab Corp. said Wednesday its total client assets for November fell 8% from the year ago period to $7.32 trillion. The figure rose 5% from October. Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.5% as of Nov. 30, compared with 10.5% in November 2021 and 12.2% in October 2022. Shares of Charles Schwab are down 7.6% in 2022, compared to a 15.7% drop in the S&P 500 .
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- LIVE: Steve Russell, who sidestepped 2022’s market rout, shares his tactics - December 14, 2022
- Investing: KKR researchers see challenges ahead for 60-40 portfolio and suggest more alternatives - December 14, 2022
- Key Words: Grant Wahl’s wife says there was ‘nothing nefarious about his death’ - December 14, 2022