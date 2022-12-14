Charles Schwab Corp. said Wednesday its total client assets for November fell 8% from the year ago period to $7.32 trillion. The figure rose 5% from October. Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.5% as of Nov. 30, compared with 10.5% in November 2021 and 12.2% in October 2022. Shares of Charles Schwab are down 7.6% in 2022, compared to a 15.7% drop in the S&P 500 .

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story