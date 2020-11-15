‘Cytokine storms,’ a hyperinflammatory immune response to the influenza of 1918, was seen as one reason healthy people were so hard hit. How big a role have they played in 2020?
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Scientists pour cold water on ‘intriguing’ — and potentially fatal — similarity between COVID-19 and 1918 flu - November 15, 2020
- NewsWatch: Stock-market investors are ‘living through 3 transitions’ and short-term volatility may be ‘gut wrenching’ - November 15, 2020
- The Tell: Stock-market investors are ‘living through 3 transitions’ and short-term volatility may be ‘gut wrenching’ - November 15, 2020