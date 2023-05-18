SciPlay Corp.’s stock SCPL is rallying 25% in premarket trades after Light & Wonder Inc. LNW said it wants to buy the 17% of common stock it doesn’t already own in the maker of Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino games. Light & Wonder is offering to pay $20 a share for SciPlay’s stock, in a deal valued at $422 million. Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder, a digital gaming company, said the deal will “unify L&W’s businesses, enabling seamless collaboration with SciPlay that will add further momentum to the company’s already robust cross-platform strategy.” Light & Wonder stock is up 5.5% so far in 2023, compared to a 19.4% increase by the Nasdaq COMP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

