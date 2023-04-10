Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. said Monday it will maintain a leverage ratio below the 6.5 times in its fiscal second quarter. The lawn and cannabis-grow products company said it expects final net leverage in the range of 6.0 times. The Marysville, Ohio company said its overall financial position is improving due to a disciplined approach on cost control, improved efficiencies and “initiatives to engage consumers early in the lawn and garden season.” The company reports its second-quarter results on May 3. Scots Miracle-Gro stock is up 47% in 2023, compared to a 6.9% increase by the S&P 500 .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

