Sculptor Capital Management Inc. SCU stock was up 15.2% in premarket trades on Monday after the alternative asset manager said it agreed to be acquired by Rithm Capital Corp. RITM for $11.15 a share in a deal valued at about $639 million. Rithm agreed to pay an 18% premium over Sculptor’s closing price on Friday and a 31% premium over the unaffected share price of $8.50 on November 17. Sculptor unitholders will have the option to roll their partnership units into partnership units of one or more Rithm subsidiaries. The deal is expected to add to Rithm earnings in 2025. “Sculptor’s $34 billion of assets under management coupled with Rithm’s $7 billion of permanent equity capital and $30 billion-plus balance sheet creates a world-class asset management business,” said Rithm Capital CEO Michael Nierenberg. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

