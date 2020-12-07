Seacor Holdings to be taken private by America Industrial Partners in cash deal valued at about $1 billion

Seacor Holdings Inc. said Monday it has agreed to be taken private by a unit of American Industrial Partners, a New York-based private-equity firm, in an all-cash deal with a value of about $1 billion, including debt. AIP will offer $41.50 a share in cash, for a premium of about 14% over Seacor’s closing price on Friday, and a premium of about 31% over the 90-calendar day volume weighted average price. Seacor is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management and clean fuel. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter. Shares were not yet active premarket, but have fallen 16% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 14.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

