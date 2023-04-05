SeaDrill Ltd. SDRL stock is up 2.2% in premarket trades after it closed its acquisition of Aquadrill, which was backed by activist shareholder Elliott Management. As part of the deal, Elliott Management received about 9.3% of SeaDrill’s stock, according to filings. SeaDrill announced the all-stock deal with a value of $958 million on Dec. 22.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story