Seagate’s stock gains after profit outlook raised

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC rose 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the data storage company raised its fiscal first-quarter profit outlook. The company now adjusted expects earnings per share, which excludes non-recurring items, of 99 cents a share, plus or minus 5%, up from previous guidance of 90 cents, plus or minus 5%. The FactSet EPS consensus is 90 cents. Seagate said the raised outlook reflects the change in the estimated useful lives of its capital equipment from a range of 3-to-5 years to a range of 3-to-7 years, as that reduces the depreciation expense estimate by about $25 million, or 9 cents a share. The stock has rallied 45.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

