Sears launches Craftsman Ultimate Collection of tools

Sears Holdings Corp. has launched Craftsman Ultimate Collection, a line of tools for mechanics that includes high-performance ratchets and ratcheting wrenches, and other items. The items are available exclusively at Sears stores, on its website, and at Sears Hometown locations. The Craftsman Ultimate Collection is available as a 104-piece mechanic’s set for about $320, as a 302-piece mechanic’s set for about $1,000, or in other sizes. Sears shares are up 4.5% in Friday trading, but down nearly 50% for the past 12 months. The S&P 500 index has gained nearly 3% over the last year.

