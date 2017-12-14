Sears shares jump after DieHard brand launches on Amazon

Sears Holdings Corp. shares jumped 8.2% in Thursday premarket trading after the retailer announced that the DieHard brand launched on Amazon.com Inc. The line of products on the site now includes jump starters, battery chargers and maintainers. Passenger car tires and automotive batteries will be available early 2018. Sears announced that it would sell Kenmore brand appliances on Amazon this summer. Sears shares are down 62% for the past year while the S&P 500 index is up 18.2% for the period.

