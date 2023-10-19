Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. ICU rocketed 45.3% on heavy volume in premarket trading Thursday, to take them back above the $1 mark for the first time in five months. Trading volume spiked to 21.4 million shares ahead of the open, to already match the full-day average. The Colorado-based medical devices company’s stock has more than doubled in two days, as it ran up a record 70.1% on record volume of 179.5 million shares on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough device designation for the company’s device used with patients in intensive care units with acute kidney injury and chronic liver failure. Still, the stock has tumbled 81.2% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 12.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

