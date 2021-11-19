: SEC appoints Haoxiang Zhu to run trading and markets division

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the appointment Friday of MIT professor Haoxiang Zhu as director of the regulator’s Division of Trading and Markets, which oversees securities exchanges, credit ratings agencies and other institutions critical to market structure.
