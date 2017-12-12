SEC appoints new chairman, four board members to audit industry regulator

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Tuesday the appointment of William D. Duhnke III, an attorney and currently the staff director and general counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, as the new chairman of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the independent audit industry regulator. The SEC also named four new board members: J. Robert Brown, a professor of law at the University of Denver, Kathleen M. Hamm, currently the global leader of securities and fintech solutions and senior strategic advisor on cyber solutions at Promontory Financial Group, James G. Kaiser, a partner and 38-year veteran of PricewaterhouseCoopers and Duane M. DesParte, a former audit partner at Deloitte & Touche and, prior to that, Arthur Andersen.

