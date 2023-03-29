The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday charged crypto asset trading platform beaxy.com and its executives for failing to register as a securities exchange, broker and clearing agency. The founder of the platform and a company he controlled were also charged over raising $8 million in an unregistered token offering. “We allege that Beaxy and its affiliates performed the functions of an exchange, broker, clearing agency and dealer without registering with the commission and complying with clear, time-tested rules governing those activities,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in a statement. The agency said it is litigating charges against platform founder Artak Hamazaspyan but noted that others named in the complaint, without admitting or denying allegations, agreed to pay civil penalties. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

