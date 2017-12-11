SEC charges day trader for role in insider trading ring

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged Joseph Spera, a former day trader, with posing as a portfolio manager to induce investment bankers to share nonpublic details about upcoming secondary offerings. He allegedly made more than $1 million in illegal insider trading profits as part of a ring that allegedly stole confidential information from investment banks and clients while agreeing not to disclose the information to others or trade before the offerings were announced. The SEC and criminal authorities previously charged four others in the alleged insider trading ring in parallel actions. The SEC alleged that Spera and the others generated approximately $5.5 million in total illicit profits, including illegal trades they made based on nonpublic information they obtained ahead of a major announcement by a large pharmaceutical company. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey has filed a parallel criminal action against Spera, who agreed to plead guilty. Spera’s childhood friend Paul Petrello and two others charged initially, Steven Costantin and Ronald Chernin, have also pleaded guilty in the criminal actions and agreed to partial settlements in the SEC cases with potential monetary sanctions to be determined at a later date. Litigation continues against the alleged ringleader of the scheme, Steven Fishoff, who recruited Spera into the fold along with Petrello.

